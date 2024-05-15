Previous
Just a beautiful mundane flower in a parking lot by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 621

Just a beautiful mundane flower in a parking lot

15th May 2024 15th May 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
170% complete

Judith Johnson ace
Such a striking flower, beautiful colours
May 15th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A stunning flower… super uplifting
May 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
With those colours and patterns it is lifted out of the mundane though....
May 15th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Great find.
May 15th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Stunning!
May 15th, 2024  
