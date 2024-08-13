Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 683
Makes you think
"You can not looks at abstract art without thinking"
Patricia Cole
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1252
photos
105
followers
96
following
187% complete
View this month »
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
683
Latest from all albums
292
273
274
293
682
683
294
275
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
11th August 2024 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful shapes and tones. I seem to be a dreamer and not a thinker ;-)
August 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking abstract.
August 13th, 2024
borof
ace
Moody abstract.
August 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very calming… a little bit of serenity
August 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close