Previous
Photo 689
Abstract Calendar August 2024
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
3
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
1st September 2024 12:48pm
Tags
abstractaug2024
Beverley
ace
Very impressive abstracts… great calendar
September 1st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
An impressive (august even) August calendar!
September 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful calendar
September 1st, 2024
