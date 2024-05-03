Previous
Seeking by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 610

Seeking

If you seek peace be still, If you seek wisdom be silent, If you seek love be yourself.
Becca Lee
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
167% complete

Diana ace
Wonderful light and tones, I love the quote too!
May 3rd, 2024  
