Smoke here as we arrived to Michigan

Beginning in March 2023 and increasing in intensity around June, Canada has been affected by an ongoing record-setting series of wildfires. As the worst wildfire season in recorded Canadian history, eleven provinces and territories have been affected, with large fires in Alberta, Nova Scotia and Ontario and Quebec. On June 25, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre declared the 2023 wildfire season was the worst in Canada's recorded history, surpassing the 1989 fire season.



As of June 21, 2,765 fires have burned 5,958,026 hectares (14,722,603 acres) (59,580 square kilometres, roughly the size of Croatia). As of June 26, there were 490 active wildfires, 255 of which were deemed "uncontrolled". International aid has helped reduce the impacts.



Smoke emitted from the wildfires has caused air quality alerts and evacuations in Canada, the United States, and Europe.