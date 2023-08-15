Sign up
Previous
361 / 365
Simplicity
“Nature is pleased with simplicity.” — Isaac Newton.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
410
photos
66
followers
81
following
98% complete
View this month »
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
Latest from all albums
23
23
359
24
24
360
25
361
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
30th July 2023 6:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vacation home county
