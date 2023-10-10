Sign up
Previous
Photo 417
Photography is a love affair with life 10
"In the day still left we will walk the fields of gold"
Sting
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
3
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
545
photos
74
followers
84
following
Tags
love affair with life
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A stunning scenic view and I love the song " fields of gold ! fav
October 10th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful
October 10th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous
October 10th, 2023
