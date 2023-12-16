Sign up
Photo 482
Beauty in letting go
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
3
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
741
photos
82
followers
83
following
132% complete
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
128
480
128
129
481
129
130
482
Tags
december joy
Diana
ace
Lovely colours and processing.
December 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great abstract, great title too
December 16th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely image
December 16th, 2023
