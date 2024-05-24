Sign up
Previous
239 / 365
And a year passes
I hope you don't mind but I plan to add a photo a day up to her wedding. My memories of love and joy.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
aurora memories
Diana
ace
A wonderful idea, such a lovely little doll!
May 24th, 2024
