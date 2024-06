A lion's paw

Lions walk in a digitate fashion, meaning that their foot bones are adapted in such a way that they walk on their toes. As opposed to humans that have a plantigrade motion, meaning we 'plant' our whole foot on the ground,

They are incredibly strong and help the lion grip prey during attacks. On the hind feet they have 4 toes and claws, making 18 overall. The average size of a front foot is 13-15 cm long and 11-13 cm wide. The hind foot is a tiny bit smaller: 12-14cm long and 10-12cm wide.