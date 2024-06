Look he's coming to us

Giraffe ( Giraffa) are the tallest living terrestrial animals and actually quite a sight, extremely picturesque and known for their graceful movements even when running at their fastest speed of 50 to 60 km per hour. The most common giraffe species that is found in Nyerere National Park is the Maasai Giraffe. It is estimated that close to 32,500 Maasai giraffe are alive in the wild in Tanzania.