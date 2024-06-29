Previous
Mama i'm hungry by 365projectorgchristine
260 / 365

Mama i'm hungry

Calves stay close to their mothers for warmth, food, and support for the first few months. They can drink up to 3 gallons of milk per day and may continue to do so until they are 10 years old.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Mark St Clair
That is an EPIC shot! FAV
June 29th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Wonderful shot.
June 29th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~
FAV!
June 29th, 2024  
Judith Johnson
Super close up
June 29th, 2024  
Diana
Simply stunning.
June 29th, 2024  
