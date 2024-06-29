Sign up
260 / 365
Mama i'm hungry
Calves stay close to their mothers for warmth, food, and support for the first few months. They can drink up to 3 gallons of milk per day and may continue to do so until they are 10 years old.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
safari travels
Mark St Clair
ace
That is an EPIC shot! FAV
June 29th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful shot.
June 29th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
FAV!
June 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Super close up
June 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Simply stunning.
June 29th, 2024
