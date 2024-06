Animals on the horizon

The cheetah, another elusive and solitary cat, is Africa’s fastest mammal. They hide in the grasslands and savanna, effortlessly camouflaged in the rainy season, while elegant above the plains when the grass is short.

They can accelerate up to 60mph in just a few seconds, but can't follow prey over large distances. They're secretive and veer away from noise. This makes them difficult to find, but when they burst across open grassland it’s electrifying.