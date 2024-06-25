Previous
Can you see the lion? by 365projectorgchristine
Can you see the lion?

Our guide would ask the questions daily and daily I'd say No. We stay in the spot until we all would see her and get the photos was wanted. each day was soooo amazing.

Massive thorns on Umbrella thorn acacia:
This is one of 700 acacia tree species in Africa, all are very robust trees that survive with little water and in both severe cold and hot weather. It also seems strong in its defense, based on its huge thorns. However, many animals have learned to work around them. Giraffes are skilled enough to eat around them, for example.
Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Renee Salamon
Fabulous / looks like a lioness
June 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Amazing !
June 25th, 2024  
Diana
She is so well hidden, well spotted and captured.
June 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
@rensala It was a lioness
June 25th, 2024  
Babs
Wow well spotted, so well hidden
June 25th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
I do see the lion. Great catch.
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
