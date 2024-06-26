Look up there on the rock-oh WOW

It is estimated that there are close to 3,000 to 4,000 Lions in Serengeti National Park and surrounding eco system. Serengeti is generally considered one of the best places in Tanzania and East Africa to see these magnificent animals in the wild on a Safari. Individual Lions (males) can hold huge territories ranging from 30 to 400 square kilometers.

Lions are the most sociable member of the larger cat family. They live in Prides of 15 to 20 members, with up to three males, several adult females (one dominant), and a number of sub-adults and cubs. Typically males may hold territory of between 20-400 square kms. within which are several prides of females. In Serengeti, females do most of the hunting, helped by males in taking down large animals. They favour wildebeest and zebra, but outside of the annual ‘migration’, they have often been seen taking on other prey, including buffalo and warthogs. Because of their high metabolism they sleep about 20 hours a day, and kills are sometimes made at night.