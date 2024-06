White-backed Vulture

White-backed vultures are obligate scavengers with a high level of specialization on carrion. Their primary food sources are the carcasses of large, grazing animals found the wooded savannahs where it lives. This includes warthogs, zebras, gazelles, ostriches and even livestock. Their beaks are medium-sized not adapted for tearing through tough skin, so they are limited to eating soft tissues, such as the viscera, using a pulling feeding tactic.