Previous
Our traveling touring group-a fun group of people by 365projectorgchristine
236 / 365

Our traveling touring group-a fun group of people

The first Tanzanian balloon pilot:
Mohamed Masudi was sponsored by Serengeti Balloon Safaris to train in the United States, became the very first Tanzanian commercial hot-air balloon pilot. The company continues to recruit experienced local and international pilots, all trained to the highest possible standards. Serengeti Balloon Safaris made passenger safety belts compulsory, becoming the only company to do so. It also improved safe flying practice by reducing the maximum wind speed for take-off from 15 to 8 knots, and the maximum altitude to 2000ft above ground level.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
June 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise