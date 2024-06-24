Our traveling touring group-a fun group of people

The first Tanzanian balloon pilot:

Mohamed Masudi was sponsored by Serengeti Balloon Safaris to train in the United States, became the very first Tanzanian commercial hot-air balloon pilot. The company continues to recruit experienced local and international pilots, all trained to the highest possible standards. Serengeti Balloon Safaris made passenger safety belts compulsory, becoming the only company to do so. It also improved safe flying practice by reducing the maximum wind speed for take-off from 15 to 8 knots, and the maximum altitude to 2000ft above ground level.