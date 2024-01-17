Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 514
Shining Bright
This differently has tails-still practicing
So I think I should slow down shutter and raise iso - for tonight
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
829
photos
90
followers
88
following
140% complete
View this month »
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
514
Latest from all albums
159
152
153
160
513
161
154
514
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
16th January 2024 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new year beginnings
Corinne C
ace
Wow, wonderful picture!
Thanks so much for your comment yesterday!
January 17th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks cool.
January 17th, 2024
Bill D'Arcy
Great picture. Balancing exposure - shutter speed, ISO and aperture is always a bit of a challenge for this type of photography. One method to try is using the 500 rule - divide 500 by focal length to get the shutter speed (for a crop sensor (D3400) and 14mm lens this would be 500 /(14*1.5) = 23 seconds, say 20 seconds. This would be the maximum shutter speed to avoid star trails. Adjust apertures and ISO to match. Give this a try, and good luck for this evening - I shall look out for tomorrows posting.
January 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Will do -Thank you
January 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks so much for your comment yesterday!