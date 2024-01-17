Previous
Photo 514

Shining Bright

This differently has tails-still practicing
So I think I should slow down shutter and raise iso - for tonight
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Corinne C ace
Wow, wonderful picture!
Thanks so much for your comment yesterday!
January 17th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks cool.
January 17th, 2024  
Bill D'Arcy
Great picture. Balancing exposure - shutter speed, ISO and aperture is always a bit of a challenge for this type of photography. One method to try is using the 500 rule - divide 500 by focal length to get the shutter speed (for a crop sensor (D3400) and 14mm lens this would be 500 /(14*1.5) = 23 seconds, say 20 seconds. This would be the maximum shutter speed to avoid star trails. Adjust apertures and ISO to match. Give this a try, and good luck for this evening - I shall look out for tomorrows posting.
January 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@whdarcyblueyondercouk Will do -Thank you
January 17th, 2024  
