Previous
Photo 523
Foggy Mornings
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
856
photos
92
followers
89
following
143% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
25th January 2024 8:05am
Tags
new year beginnings
Paul J
ace
Looks familiar. Nice shot of the fog and the hill beyond.
January 26th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking foggy shot. We've had fog, too.
January 26th, 2024
