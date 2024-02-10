Sign up
Photo 538
Love Is
My husband made this for me just because love is in the everyday simple things
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
174
Tags
photography is an act of love
Linda Godwin
The kind everyday things show the most love. It looks wonderful.
February 10th, 2024
