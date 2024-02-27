Sign up
Previous
Photo 555
Ma Ma See I told you I could get us dinner
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
3
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
929
photos
95
followers
92
following
152% complete
548
549
550
551
552
553
554
555
194
552
553
195
196
554
555
197
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th February 2024 4:11pm
Tags
photography is an act of love
Diana
ace
What a fabulous shot and story, quite a big dinner too ;-)
February 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love it. Great catch.
February 27th, 2024
Rob Falbo
Great capture.
February 27th, 2024
