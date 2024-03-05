Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 562
The sun threw a solar filter-2
Still practicing for the solar eclipse on April 8th.
This photo is sharper and you can see some sun spots. Any suggestion are appreciated.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
948
photos
95
followers
92
following
153% complete
View this month »
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Latest from all albums
202
560
181
203
561
182
204
562
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th March 2024 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great.
March 5th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
wow, looks great
March 5th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
March 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close