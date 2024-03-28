Sign up
Photo 585
Artistic
"Artistic expression is the communication of emotions and ideas through the creation of art. It is the process of creating art that allows an artist to express their innermost thoughts and feelings, and to share them with the world."
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
3
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1008
photos
95
followers
91
following
160% complete
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
7th March 2024 7:52am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
rainbow2024
Krista Marson
ace
nice pop of green
March 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous processing and green tones.
March 28th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Very nice.
March 28th, 2024
