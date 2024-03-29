Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 586
Why are agates so special?
"It is also said that each Agate color variation has its own unique properties."
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1011
photos
95
followers
91
following
160% complete
View this month »
579
580
581
582
583
584
585
586
Latest from all albums
222
584
200
223
585
201
224
586
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
26th February 2024 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Special, indeed - A lovely image !
March 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
such wonderful shapes and tones, it is rather special.
March 29th, 2024
eDorre
ace
And each has a secret. Beautiful
March 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
March 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Oops… the centre is extraordinarily beautiful
March 29th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
They are amazing.
March 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close