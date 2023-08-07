Previous
A friendly moment between my husband and the whale by 365projectorgchristine
17 / 365

A friendly moment between my husband and the whale

This photo was taken 1992 so it's not a good photo but the experience was an amazing memory how this whale befriended us.
History: The whales leave their feeding waters off the shores of Alaska at the end of the summer and reappear off the coast of Mexico’s Baja peninsula sometime during November each year. They arrive here to form courtship groups for mating or to bear the calves which were conceived the year before. When the mating and births are complete, and the temperatures in the northern hemisphere begin to rise, the whales return to the food-rich Alaskan waters pregnant, or with their newly born calves around mid March.
https://www.mexperience.com/travel/outdoors/whale-watching-in-mexico/
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Latest from all albums

ELFord
Love whales.We go out every year
August 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a fabulous experience.
August 7th, 2023  
