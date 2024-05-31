Santa Barbara Courthouse

Granddaughters wedding day



This National Historic Landmark is a popular setting for weddings, private parties and corporate events with your own music and food, in its hallways, galleries and Mural Room. This Spanish-style building with its spectacular architecture, wrought iron, natural sunlight and grand open hallways, is available to rent for your next special occasion.



History:

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse is a well-known example of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture and is located in Santa Barbara. Started being built in 1926 and completed in 1929. The Courthouse was included on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981, was made a City of Santa Barbara Historic Landmark in 1982, a California Historical Landmark in 2004, and a National Historic Landmark in 2005