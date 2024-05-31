Previous
Santa Barbara Courthouse by 365projectorgchristine
246 / 365

Santa Barbara Courthouse

Granddaughters wedding day

This National Historic Landmark is a popular setting for weddings, private parties and corporate events with your own music and food, in its hallways, galleries and Mural Room. This Spanish-style building with its spectacular architecture, wrought iron, natural sunlight and grand open hallways, is available to rent for your next special occasion.

History:
The Santa Barbara County Courthouse is a well-known example of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture and is located in Santa Barbara. Started being built in 1926 and completed in 1929. The Courthouse was included on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981, was made a City of Santa Barbara Historic Landmark in 1982, a California Historical Landmark in 2004, and a National Historic Landmark in 2005
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
What a beautiful spot
May 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooooo beautiful, I loooove her dress, such a beautiful couple.
You must be sooooo happy.

Wonderful photo captured forever…
May 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this amazing setting, I hope we get to see some more of the bride and groom ;-)
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise