Previous
Photo 637
In a fog - Safari trip tomorrow
My bags are packed so ready or not we leave tomorrow.
I will not have internet until June 19th so will not be able to see or comment on all your wonderful photo's I will miss all of you.
Thank you for all your kind words and wishes.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
4
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1112
photos
96
followers
96
following
174% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
2nd June 2024 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
africa adventure
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot - fav! I hope you have a wonderful time and I look forward to the photos on your return.
Ian
June 2nd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely dream like shot. Will you be a tourist in Tanzania, or something else?
June 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@busylady
Tourists
June 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful dreamy shot , have a wonderful time - shall look forward to your photos when you return and back on line again!
June 2nd, 2024
