Previous
Photo 636
Am I Dreaming
2 more days and we will be on a plane for Tanzania Africa. All I have left to pack is our clothes and then get it all in the suitcases and be sure they are under 33 lbs.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1110
photos
96
followers
96
following
174% complete
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
633
244
245
634
635
246
636
247
Views
3
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st June 2024 8:29am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
africa adventure
