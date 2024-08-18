Is it hard?

With an umbrella, made me smile. "Yes, rafting down the Grand Canyon is considered difficult and can be physically demanding. The Colorado River through the Grand Canyon has 160 rapids that are unique and challenging, and are rated on a scale of 1–10, with 10 being the most difficult. Some rapids are so difficult that only experienced river runners who have successfully run similar rapids in the past can handle them. The rapids can include large waves, crashing waves, laterals, and rocks, and some require different levels of expertise to scale. For example, at the beginning of one rapid, rafters must choose to go left or right around a large ledge hole in the center of the river. The left line brings rafters close to the ledge hole before they reach the V waves below, while the right line skirts the ledge hole but pushes the raft towards a rock at the bottom."