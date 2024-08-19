Previous
My first posted photo Aug. 19 2022
My first posted photo Aug. 19 2022

I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and Christina for choosing to follow me in my first month. It was so encaging to see their photo’s each day and having the connection across the world as they saw mine. I now have 3 albums I am posting to, the first one is 365 Year 3 Photos taken daily or close to daily, the second is Travels places I’ve traveled to in the pasted, and the 3rd is titled Memories, these photos have an emotional feeling for me from the past or present.
Again it’s been my joy to feel a connection with each of you. Looking forward to seeing all your photos in the next my 365 days.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Congratulations on starting your third year. This is a great shot.
August 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Super photo and interesting to read a bit of your 365 history!
August 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Congrats on completing 2 years Christine, it is a wonderful sight and your photos are just magical.
August 19th, 2024  
