Most beautiful campground

Pitch a tent or pull your camper van down to our gorgeous riverfront bench! *Please note we can only accommodate 22' TOTAL length of vehicle and trailer* This property sits lower than the main house so it's a private location right on the river! Miracle Hot Springs and 1000 Springs are both within a couple miles from us. Box Canyon hike and other hikes are also accessible from our place. Bird watching is incredible and you can explore as much nature as you wish! You are welcome to fish off the banks too! If the weather is nice, we also have a canoe onsite. There is a potable water spigot at the main house, and a porta potty on site at the river.