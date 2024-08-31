Sign up
Previous
312 / 365
A dream in my backyard
For now this is the last of my cloud memories.
This is not an abstract, its the way nature chose it
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
4
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
4th April 2023 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
being thankful
Paula Fontanini
ace
This is really stunning and the stuff dreams are made of! :)
August 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these shapes and tones.
August 31st, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Stunning capture fav!
August 31st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! - nature certainly chose to be abstract on this day !! Wonderful lines and colour hues !
August 31st, 2024
