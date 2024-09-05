Heidelberg Inn

We have a Timeshare here at the Heidelberg Inn, I love it as a nice old ski and hunting resort. June Mountain ski resort is just 2 mins. down the road and Mammoth Mountain is only 15 miles away. We've been coming in since 1993.

History:

he Heidelberg Inn was opened in 1927 as the June Lodge, a mountain retreat hunting lodge with 46 rooms and European style shared bathrooms. The hotel featured nightly meals in the dining room and after-hours card games and libations in its tavern. This location became the place to stay for some of the most famous movie stars of the silver screen era. Clark Gable, Betty Grable and Charlie Chaplin were noted visitors, and photos of these “good old days” are displayed in the lobby. In the early 1980s, the resort was converted to 24 condo type units with the option of one or two bedrooms, a kitchen, a living/dining room and a private bathroom. Part of the original building is the famous four-sided stone ﬁreplace with the signature eight-foot California Grizzly Bear standing on top.