The Mines of Bodie

March 17, 1880 | The New York Times
"Mr. H. C. Callahan answered several questions concerning the Bodie district, after which Col. Montgomery, of Silver Cliff, delivered a brief address on the subject of mining speculations. He believed that men were apt to act a little too hastily in mining matters, and seem to forget to bring into the business the common sense and soundness of judgment which they deem requisite in other callings. Col. Anderson, of Idaho, spoke hopefully of the mining resources of that Territory"