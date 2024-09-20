Previous
The Mines of Bodie by 365projectorgchristine
313 / 365

The Mines of Bodie

March 17, 1880 | The New York Times
a very interesting read https://www.bodie.com/reprints/the-mines-of-bodie-march-17-1880/
"Mr. H. C. Callahan answered several questions concerning the Bodie district, after which Col. Montgomery, of Silver Cliff, delivered a brief address on the subject of mining speculations. He believed that men were apt to act a little too hastily in mining matters, and seem to forget to bring into the business the common sense and soundness of judgment which they deem requisite in other callings. Col. Anderson, of Idaho, spoke hopefully of the mining resources of that Territory"
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise