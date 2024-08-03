Sign up
Photo 1143
Sunny Face
The sunny face of a cup plant (on another hot and humid day) Birds and butterflies are lying low in this weather.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1143
photos
65
followers
28
following
313% complete
View this month »
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd August 2024 6:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
cup plant
Barb
ace
Pretty capture! Sorry for your heat! We still have it, too. Flowers are all dying! :-(
August 3rd, 2024
