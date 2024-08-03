Previous
Sunny Face by Heather
Sunny Face

The sunny face of a cup plant (on another hot and humid day) Birds and butterflies are lying low in this weather.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb
Pretty capture! Sorry for your heat! We still have it, too. Flowers are all dying! :-(
August 3rd, 2024  
