Photo 1145
A Day to Enjoy
A holiday Monday, slightly less humidity, and a break between rain showers: not a bad package to enjoy the day.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th August 2024 3:32am
park
summer
candid
Barb
ace
Lovely candid of a couple out enjoying the milder weather!
August 5th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely
August 5th, 2024
