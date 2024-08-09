Previous
She's Pretty Too by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1149

She's Pretty Too

Although not the bright yellow of her male counterpart, the female goldfinch is pretty too. (A good day for capturing the goldfinches- I have no idea why they were more on view today, but I was delighted)
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
314% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise