Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1149
She's Pretty Too
Although not the bright yellow of her male counterpart, the female goldfinch is pretty too. (A good day for capturing the goldfinches- I have no idea why they were more on view today, but I was delighted)
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1149
photos
64
followers
27
following
314% complete
View this month »
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th August 2024 4:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
summer
,
goldfinch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close