Previous
Showing Off by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1150

Showing Off

Not shy at all yesterday, this male goldfinch was boldly showing off his bright yellow plumage. Maybe he knew I was busy capturing the female :-) "Look at me over here!"
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise