Photo 1150
Showing Off
Not shy at all yesterday, this male goldfinch was boldly showing off his bright yellow plumage. Maybe he knew I was busy capturing the female :-) "Look at me over here!"
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
birds
,
summer
,
goldfinch
