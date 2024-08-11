Previous
Passing Through by 365projectorgheatherb
Passing Through

Another monarch sighting! This one is feeding on the nectar of a swamp milkweed, planted as part of the new wildflower gardens on campus. This beauty attracted quite the audience as there have been so few of them this summer.
11th August 2024

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Heather ace
@susiemc @365projectorgjoworboys Hi Sue and Jo! Yes, seeing the first one was a real thrill! And now, today, this one! Yes, Jo, "chuffed" is the word! :-)
August 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - the only way I can see butterflies are here on 365 this year it seems !
August 11th, 2024  
Heather ace
@beryl Yes, it's puzzling, Beryl. Do you think it's because of all the rain you folks have been getting?
August 11th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
August 11th, 2024  
