Previous
Photo 1151
Passing Through
Another monarch sighting! This one is feeding on the nectar of a swamp milkweed, planted as part of the new wildflower gardens on campus. This beauty attracted quite the audience as there have been so few of them this summer.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
4
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1151
photos
64
followers
26
following
315% complete
View this month »
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th August 2024 4:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
monarch
,
swamp milkweed
Heather
ace
@susiemc
@365projectorgjoworboys
Hi Sue and Jo! Yes, seeing the first one was a real thrill! And now, today, this one! Yes, Jo, "chuffed" is the word! :-)
August 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - the only way I can see butterflies are here on 365 this year it seems !
August 11th, 2024
Heather
ace
@beryl
Yes, it's puzzling, Beryl. Do you think it's because of all the rain you folks have been getting?
August 11th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
August 11th, 2024
