A Welcome Visitor by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1160

A Welcome Visitor

A monarch butterfly at the new wildflower gardens on campus. This one is a male: note the two black spots on the veins of the hind wings. Thank you to @gardencat for this info.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
I live in Toronto, Canada.
Photo Details

