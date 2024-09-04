Sign up
Previous
Photo 1175
All I Could See
Some roses amid the big-city clutter. When I worked on capturing them, they were all I could see.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
summer
,
roses
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely pov and capture ! such lovely light and colour !
September 4th, 2024
