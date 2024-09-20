Previous
In the Lead by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1191

In the Lead

The Japanese maples are in the lead for autumn colours, but other trees are beginning to show hints of colour changes too. Always a bitter-sweet time.
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
We have a small one of these. Its colours are nowhere near as vibrant as these though. Fav
September 20th, 2024  
Heather ace
@tinley23 Maybe it's a matter of time (and light), Lesley. Who knows. But I imagine yours will prove a beauty as autumn progresses.
September 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful Autumnal rich copper tones in this Jap. maple , - certainly " the season of mist and mellow fruitfulness ! " I love the Autumn season ! fav
September 20th, 2024  
