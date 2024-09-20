Sign up
Previous
Photo 1191
In the Lead
The Japanese maples are in the lead for autumn colours, but other trees are beginning to show hints of colour changes too. Always a bitter-sweet time.
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
japanese maple
,
theme-september2024
Lesley
ace
We have a small one of these. Its colours are nowhere near as vibrant as these though. Fav
September 20th, 2024
Heather
ace
@tinley23
Maybe it's a matter of time (and light), Lesley. Who knows. But I imagine yours will prove a beauty as autumn progresses.
September 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful Autumnal rich copper tones in this Jap. maple , - certainly " the season of mist and mellow fruitfulness ! " I love the Autumn season ! fav
September 20th, 2024
