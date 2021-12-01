Previous
Winter..Yarrow

How quick has this year gone. Still enjoying 365. Determined to find colour even in winter. The last flower in the wild meadow beds.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Jo Worboys

It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
