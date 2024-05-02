Previous
We see you

Very late with lamb photos this year. So here they are! Old enough to sort themselves out but small enough to still be cute
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Jo Worboys

Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
