Spring.. cow parsley by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 366

Spring.. cow parsley

I love the softness of this one (don't ask me how I managed it, fluke!)
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
100% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
April 8th, 2022  
