Chocolate Clematis by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 386

Chocolate Clematis

My favourite chocolate smelling (literally) Clematis is out in flower down the road. I may take a few extra deep breaths as I go past 🤣
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Jo Worboys

