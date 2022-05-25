Previous
Cuckoo spit by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 413

Cuckoo spit

A little bug makes itself safe by 'making' this froth to live in... Isn't that amazing. Yet again another name you wonder where it comes from (May/ cuckoo's about/froth on stalks)?
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Jo Worboys

