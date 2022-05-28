Previous
We have a family by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 416

We have a family

Blue tits have hatched their eggs, we can hear them but no sightings yet. They chose the box nearest the house where it is busiest!
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
113% complete

