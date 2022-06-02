Previous
Tadpole pond by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 421

Tadpole pond

Thought I was too late in the year to catch them but there are literally hundreds (can't see the water just a 'black cloud' ...watch out snails!!
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Jo Worboys

Faye Turner
Lots of frogs coming
June 2nd, 2022  
