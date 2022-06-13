Previous
Common spotted orchid by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 432

Common spotted orchid

Found these by the edge of a forest on one of our basset get together. Aren't they great
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
